Market cap of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] reaches 7.40M – now what?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYTO] closed the trading session at $0.52 on 10/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4725, while the highest price level was $0.676. The company report on October 21, 2022 that Altamira Therapeutics Announces Divestiture of Inner Ear Development Assets.

Definitive agreement to sell 90% stake in Company’s Zilentin subsidiary with option to acquire all of Altamira’s remaining inner ear development assets in Q4 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.37 percent and weekly performance of 76.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 92.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 271.18K shares, CYTO reached to a volume of 79072063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.05. With this latest performance, CYTO shares gained by 92.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.98 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3530, while it was recorded at 0.3637 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7524 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25094.04 and a Gross Margin at -3526.86. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27222.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.06.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of CYTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTO stocks are: GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P. with ownership of 80,605, which is approximately 52.829% of the company’s market cap and around 10.04% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 75,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in CYTO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $14000.0 in CYTO stock with ownership of nearly 216.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYTO] by around 115,525 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 374,742 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 194,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,225 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 111,764 shares during the same period.