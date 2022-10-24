Market Analysts see The Coca-Cola Company [KO] falling to $59. Time to buy?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] gained 1.60% on the last trading session, reaching $55.96 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2022 that The Coca-Cola Company Elects Three Officers and Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company today announced the election of three new corporate officers, along with declaring the company’s regularly quarterly dividend.

The company declared a dividend of 44 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Dec. 15, 2022, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2022.

The Coca-Cola Company represents 4.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $245.92 billion with the latest information. KO stock price has been found in the range of $54.985 to $56.105.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.95M shares, KO reached a trading volume of 15021468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $66.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $66 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on KO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 87.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for KO stock

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.19 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.67, while it was recorded at 55.77 for the last single week of trading, and 61.65 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 5.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

There are presently around $169,049 million, or 71.30% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 359,394,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.11 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.78 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 7.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,322 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 153,356,621 shares. Additionally, 1,167 investors decreased positions by around 125,430,225 shares, while 367 investors held positions by with 2,742,099,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,020,886,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,599,997 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 23,098,636 shares during the same period.