Market Analysts see Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] gained 3.11% on the last trading session, reaching $8.29 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Hertz Partners with Palantir to Drive Operational Excellence and Enhance Customer Experience.

Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR, “Palantir”), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, today announced a multi-year partnership to help drive operational excellence at Hertz and enhance the customer experience using real-time, data-driven insights. This investment is part of Hertz’s ongoing commitment to modernize its technology platforms to lead in electrification, shared mobility and a digital-first customer experience.

“Technology is an important lever to stay ahead of ever evolving consumer expectations and a key enabler for our strategy to deliver world-class service,” said Tim Langley-Hawthorne, chief information officer at Hertz. “Our partnership with Palantir enables us to harness our data in innovative new ways that will get our customers on the road more quickly, improve our cost structure and reduce the complexities of operating a large fleet and as we continue investing in electrification.”.

Palantir Technologies Inc. represents 2.05 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.35 billion with the latest information. PLTR stock price has been found in the range of $7.81 to $8.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.09M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 30620758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $10.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 70.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.09. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 12.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.82 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.07, while it was recorded at 8.05 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 25.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $5,394 million, or 33.80% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,406,670, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,443,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $758.06 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $283.66 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 93,068,929 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 53,862,906 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 503,712,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 650,644,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,406,456 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 17,956,830 shares during the same period.