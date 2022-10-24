Market Analysts see Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] closed the trading session at $72.70 on 10/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.31, while the highest price level was $72.79. The company report on October 21, 2022 that Validic teams with Oracle Cerner to deliver integrated remote patient monitoring to hospitals and health systems.

Oracle Cerner clients can benefit from Validic’s integrated digital health and remote care platform to help enhance patient care.

Validic Inc., a market-leading digital health and remote care company, and Oracle Cerner (NYSE: ORCL) announce their expanded collaboration to bring Validic’s integrated digital health and remote care platform to Oracle Cerner clients.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.64 percent and weekly performance of 13.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.00M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 15649613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $87.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 102.22.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.05. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.43, while it was recorded at 68.37 for the last single week of trading, and 74.83 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.13%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $81,849 million, or 42.80% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,081,320, which is approximately 1.076% of the company’s market cap and around 42.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,924,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.36 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.54 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -4.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 939 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 71,290,780 shares. Additionally, 1,020 investors decreased positions by around 68,248,317 shares, while 373 investors held positions by with 986,309,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,125,848,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,525,580 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 8,935,673 shares during the same period.