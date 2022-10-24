Market Analysts see Energy Transfer LP [ET] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] gained 1.68% or 0.2 points to close at $12.09 with a heavy trading volume of 17761293 shares. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Energy Transfer LP Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units.

Energy Transfer LP (“ET”) today announced the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4609375 per Series C Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprC), the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4765625 per Series D Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprD), and the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4750000 per Series E Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprE). These cash distributions will be paid on November 15, 2022 to Series C, Series D and Series E unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2022.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

It opened the trading session at $11.95, the shares rose to $12.12 and dropped to $11.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ET points out that the company has recorded 7.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.74M shares, ET reached to a volume of 17761293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $15.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 10.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ET stock

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.66, while it was recorded at 11.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.07. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.39.

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -11.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Transfer LP [ET]

There are presently around $14,535 million, or 44.90% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 186,665,613, which is approximately 1.074% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 92,975,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in ET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $749.42 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 28.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 77,517,525 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 99,496,432 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 1,025,248,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,202,262,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,201,108 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,705,162 shares during the same period.