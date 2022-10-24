Market Analysts see Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] falling to $85. Time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] traded at a high on 10/21/22, posting a 1.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $58.82. The company report on October 20, 2022 that AMD to Host Livestream Event to Unveil AMD RDNA 3 Graphics Generation.

The show premieres at 1:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, November 3, on the AMD YouTube channel. A replay can be accessed a few hours after the conclusion of the event at AMD.com/Radeon.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 95192642 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at 4.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.22%.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $100.05 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 83.20M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 95192642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $102.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $107 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $95, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on AMD stock. On October 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 122 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 30.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -15.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.26 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.07, while it was recorded at 57.79 for the last single week of trading, and 95.64 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 25.46%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $62,817 million, or 68.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,645,149, which is approximately 0.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 116,372,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.85 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.83 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 894 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 76,837,437 shares. Additionally, 858 investors decreased positions by around 79,997,312 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 911,113,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,067,948,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,398,468 shares, while 231 institutional investors sold positions of 14,802,198 shares during the same period.