Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] Stock trading around $1.88 per share: What’s Next?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.88.

Lloyds Banking Group plc stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYG stock has declined by -11.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.97% and lost -26.27% year-on date.

The market cap for LYG stock reached $31.20 billion, with 17.55 billion shares outstanding and 16.64 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.02M shares, LYG reached a trading volume of 14128788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.36.

LYG stock trade performance evaluation

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LYG shares dropped by -10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0016, while it was recorded at 1.8760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2735 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $640 million, or 2.00% of LYG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 29,647,034, which is approximately -9.951% of the company’s market cap and around 81.30% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 28,282,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.17 million in LYG stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $48.82 million in LYG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

149 institutional holders increased their position in Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG] by around 62,207,402 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 27,536,860 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 250,446,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,191,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,648,894 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 16,771,398 shares during the same period.