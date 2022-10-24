Jefferies lifts Antero Resources Corporation [AR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] closed the trading session at $33.47 on 10/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.02, while the highest price level was $34.31. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Antero Resources Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE: AR) will replace Alleghany Corp. (NYSE: Y) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, October 20. S&P 500 constituent Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A; BRK.B) is acquiring Alleghany in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 91.26 percent and weekly performance of -1.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, AR reached to a volume of 12933969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $50.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $50, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 21 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AR stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.90, while it was recorded at 34.84 for the last single week of trading, and 32.39 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,197 million, or 81.30% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 44,413,051, which is approximately 32.82% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,130,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $908.05 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $436.19 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -38.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 53,170,283 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 55,280,883 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 136,453,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,904,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,009,284 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,892,572 shares during the same period.