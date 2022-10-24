Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Is Currently 15.55 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] gained 15.55% or 0.06 points to close at $0.44 with a heavy trading volume of 17282120 shares. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of the Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

On October 24, 2022 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

It opened the trading session at $0.39, the shares rose to $0.44 and dropped to $0.381, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMPP points out that the company has recorded -59.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -69.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.59M shares, IMPP reached to a volume of 17282120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for IMPP stock

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.43. With this latest performance, IMPP shares gained by 51.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.82 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3627, while it was recorded at 0.3826 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9469 for the last 200 days.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.08 and a Gross Margin at -13.50. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.80% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 2,702,600, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 439,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in IMPP stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $76000.0 in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly -17.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 3,196,688 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,074,048 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 333,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,937,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,140,055 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 971,461 shares during the same period.