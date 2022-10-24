Halliburton Company [HAL] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $40

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] traded at a high on 10/21/22, posting a 7.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.88. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament Raises More than $3.4 Million for Nonprofits.

Tournament breaks own fundraising record in its 27th year; over 100 U.S. organizations receive funds.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced the 27th annual Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament broke its own fundraising record when it raised over $3.4 million for 101 U.S. nonprofit organizations, once again making it one of the largest non-PGA golf tournament fundraisers. The tournament, held at The Clubs of Kingwood in Kingwood, Texas, has raised more than $28 million for charities since it started in 1993.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17501290 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Halliburton Company stands at 4.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.95%.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $32.50 billion, with 904.00 million shares outstanding and 903.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.02M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 17501290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Company [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $41.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36.60 to $41.60, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on HAL stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 37 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 78.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.20. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 25.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.00, while it was recorded at 31.48 for the last single week of trading, and 32.62 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 52.00%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $25,641 million, or 84.30% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,746,446, which is approximately 0.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,983,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.15 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 81,991,357 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 48,269,718 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 626,569,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 756,830,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,470,418 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 8,213,408 shares during the same period.