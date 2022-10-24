Ford Motor Company [F] Revenue clocked in at $148.03 billion, down -41.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] gained 3.57% or 0.42 points to close at $12.19 with a heavy trading volume of 54977162 shares. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Ford Opens Atlanta Research and Innovation Center to Tap Local Tech Talent for Company’s Digital Transformation.

Ford Atlanta Research and Innovation Center opens to attract and develop high-tech, high-demand talent and increase Black, Hispanic and female representation in the field.

The new Atlanta location joins a global network of Ford centers designed to inspire innovation and creativity as the company transforms digitally to lead a new era of automated, connected and electrified vehicles.

It opened the trading session at $11.74, the shares rose to $12.25 and dropped to $11.675, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for F points out that the company has recorded -19.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 69.86M shares, F reached to a volume of 54977162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $15.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 10.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 15.16 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $25,105 million, or 52.70% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 327,862,037, which is approximately 0.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 268,107,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -3.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 918 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 131,710,341 shares. Additionally, 652 investors decreased positions by around 150,906,539 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 1,776,888,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,059,505,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,571,409 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 14,517,625 shares during the same period.