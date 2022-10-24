For EQT Corporation [EQT], Analyst sees a rise to $57. What next?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] traded at a low on 10/21/22, posting a -7.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.88. The company report on October 20, 2022 that EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14141887 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EQT Corporation stands at 5.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.35%.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $15.10 billion, with 369.87 million shares outstanding and 367.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.40M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 14141887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corporation [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $63.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $50 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $74, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -15.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.19, while it was recorded at 40.88 for the last single week of trading, and 37.08 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $13,706 million, or 98.50% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,361,123, which is approximately -3.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,745,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $894.02 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -5.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 62,115,408 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 50,429,785 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 249,294,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,839,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,143,728 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,843,605 shares during the same period.