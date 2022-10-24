For Bank of America Corporation [BAC], Analyst sees a rise to $37.50. What next?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] surged by $1.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.04 during the day while it closed the day at $34.95. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Bank of America Celebrates Clients with More Rewards Day on Saturday, November 5th.

Bank of America consumer and small business credit cardholders will automatically earn extra cash back, miles or points to kick off holiday season.

On Saturday, November 5th, Bank of America will introduce its first-ever More Rewards Day – a one-day celebration giving Bank of America consumer and small business cardholders the opportunity to earn bonus rewards for all the purchases they make with a Bank of America credit card on that day.

Bank of America Corporation stock has also gained 10.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAC stock has inclined by 3.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.95% and lost -21.44% year-on date.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $280.74 billion, with 8.12 billion shares outstanding and 8.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.50M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 54735777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $40.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $51 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 103.74.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.25. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.23 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.36, while it was recorded at 34.09 for the last single week of trading, and 37.55 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.65. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 6.49%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $195,283 million, or 70.60% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 599,144,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.94 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.06 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,360 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 270,840,333 shares. Additionally, 1,139 investors decreased positions by around 286,093,552 shares, while 326 investors held positions by with 5,030,561,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,587,495,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,982,235 shares, while 192 institutional investors sold positions of 31,439,828 shares during the same period.