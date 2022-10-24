Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is -90.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] gained 3.95% or 0.02 points to close at $0.53 with a heavy trading volume of 16824491 shares. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Faraday Future Announces Management Transition.

– Rebecca A. (“Becky”) Roof Resigns as Interim Chief Financial Officer -.

It opened the trading session at $0.51, the shares rose to $0.54 and dropped to $0.5035, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FFIE points out that the company has recorded -85.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.70M shares, FFIE reached to a volume of 16824491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for FFIE stock

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -28.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.77 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0831, while it was recorded at 0.5208 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2436 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.77.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

There are presently around $35 million, or 25.10% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,551,424, which is approximately 171.41% of the company’s market cap and around 55.12% of the total institutional ownership; ANATOLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 million in FFIE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.12 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly -49.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 17,599,561 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 10,564,747 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 37,382,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,546,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,104,305 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 716,428 shares during the same period.