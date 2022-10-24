Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] fell -88.52% so far this year. What now?

Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ: EFOI] gained 21.47% on the last trading session, reaching $0.49 price per share at the time. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Energy Focus Recruits Lighting Industry Rising Star Lesley Matt as CEO.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable, energy-efficient LED lighting control systems and products for the commercial, military, maritime and consumer markets, today announced that Ms. Lesley Matt will join the company as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 12, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005135/en/.

Energy Focus Inc. represents 9.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.73 million with the latest information. EFOI stock price has been found in the range of $0.4289 to $0.6309.

If compared to the average trading volume of 287.31K shares, EFOI reached a trading volume of 22550433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFOI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFOI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Energy Focus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Focus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on EFOI stock. On May 12, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for EFOI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Focus Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for EFOI stock

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.24. With this latest performance, EFOI shares dropped by -15.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.80 for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6254, while it was recorded at 0.4153 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1813 for the last 200 days.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.47 and a Gross Margin at +17.21. Energy Focus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.88.

Energy Focus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Focus Inc. go to 35.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.40% of EFOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFOI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 612,311, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 196,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96000.0 in EFOI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $42000.0 in EFOI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Focus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ:EFOI] by around 928,409 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 70,266 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 232,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,231,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFOI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 884,810 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,338 shares during the same period.