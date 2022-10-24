DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell -51.91% so far this year. What now?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] loss -0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $13.21 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Deadfellaz and DraftKings Announce First-of-its-Kind Collaboration Ahead of Halloween Weekend.

Select Professional Football Players Transformed into Deadfellaz Player Cards for Reignmakers Football.

DraftKings Inc. represents 437.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.28 billion with the latest information. DKNG stock price has been found in the range of $12.875 to $13.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.50M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 22801250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $25.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $25, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08.

Trading performance analysis for DKNG stock

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -15.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.42 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.39, while it was recorded at 13.23 for the last single week of trading, and 16.71 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

There are presently around $3,268 million, or 56.90% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,510,261, which is approximately 12.266% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,707,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.38 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $194.54 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly -15.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

215 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 27,403,714 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 69,935,904 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 150,026,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,366,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,870,543 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 32,151,636 shares during the same period.