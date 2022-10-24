Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell -16.63% so far this year. What now?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.83%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Delta Air Lines Announces September Quarter 2022 Profit.

Record quarterly revenue and second consecutive quarter of double-digit operating margin.

Over the last 12 months, DAL stock dropped by -19.36%. The one-year Delta Air Lines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.74. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.42 billion, with 641.19 million shares outstanding and 638.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.62M shares, DAL stock reached a trading volume of 11156153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $47.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $53, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DAL stock. On April 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DAL shares from 42 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

DAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.55, while it was recorded at 32.11 for the last single week of trading, and 35.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delta Air Lines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.85 and a Gross Margin at -0.96. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37.

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

DAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,243 million, or 68.50% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,438,914, which is approximately 1.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,469,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $721.45 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 50,546,485 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 30,940,119 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 355,696,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 437,182,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,065,372 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 3,082,703 shares during the same period.