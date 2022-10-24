Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] Stock trading around $7.52 per share: What’s Next?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] gained 3.58% on the last trading session, reaching $7.52 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Crescent Point Announces Q3 2022 Conference Call.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) plans to report its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results via press release prior to the opening of markets on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Crescent Point’s management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) the same day to discuss the Company’s results and outlook.

Participants can listen to this event online via webcast. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1–888–390–0605.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. represents 571.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.15 billion with the latest information. CPG stock price has been found in the range of $7.195 to $7.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.07M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 13482351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CPG stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.24. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 14.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading, and 7.26 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.44 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.89.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

There are presently around $1,500 million, or 42.65% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 21,302,217, which is approximately -30.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP, holding 18,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.36 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $130.01 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 39,027,514 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 49,157,109 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 111,306,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,491,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,391,404 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,512,832 shares during the same period.