Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Stock trading around $0.16 per share: What’s Next?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] gained 2.76% or 0.0 points to close at $0.16 with a heavy trading volume of 29325524 shares. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Camber in Compliance with Listing Standards.

Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSE American.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company), is pleased to announce that on September 29, 2022 it received a letter from the NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) advising that as a result of the Annual Meeting held by the Company on September 27, 2022, the deficiency set forth in the Exchange’s notification letter to the Company on January 4, 2022 has now been resolved and the Company is back in compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards set forth in Section 704 of the NYSE American Company Guide.

It opened the trading session at $0.16, the shares rose to $0.17 and dropped to $0.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEI points out that the company has recorded -80.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.73M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 29325524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 174.99.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -23.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.78 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2668, while it was recorded at 0.1580 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5477 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.20% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,895,186, which is approximately 55.633% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,550,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.46 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 34.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 11,970,991 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,990,591 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,694,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,655,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 712,081 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 860,462 shares during the same period.