Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Is Currently 15.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] closed the trading session at $0.71 on 10/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.67, while the highest price level was $0.839. The company report on October 21, 2022 that Borqs Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2022; Revenues in 6 Months 2022 Higher than Full Year 2021.

Revenues for the first half 2022 reached $30.1 million, 141% Year-Over-Year (YOY) growth.

Revenue forecast for 2022 is $50-55 million, YOY growth of over 69%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.00 percent and weekly performance of 14.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, BRQS reached to a volume of 23055210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

BRQS stock trade performance evaluation

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.44. With this latest performance, BRQS shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9232, while it was recorded at 0.6419 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9366 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.40. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 93,774, which is approximately 852.601% of the company’s market cap and around 7.58% of the total institutional ownership; PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC, holding 54,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $17000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 1939.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 193,969 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 60,187 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 24,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,635 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,945 shares during the same period.