Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Stock trading around $3.99 per share: What’s Next?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] closed the trading session at $3.99 on 10/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.86, while the highest price level was $4.04.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.49 percent and weekly performance of 7.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.10M shares, BBD reached to a volume of 58389044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $4.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BBD stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,561 million, or 17.80% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: ABRDN PLC with ownership of 90,280,790, which is approximately 0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 35.30% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 76,362,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $304.69 million in BBD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $250.78 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly 122.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 113,923,400 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 86,188,437 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 692,380,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 892,492,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,283,693 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 19,360,728 shares during the same period.