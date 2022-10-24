Baker Hughes Company [BKR] is 10.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] traded at a high on 10/21/22, posting a 2.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.67. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Baker Hughes Names Nancy Buese as Chief Financial Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11805150 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baker Hughes Company stands at 3.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for BKR stock reached $28.32 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.76M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 11805150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $33.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $43, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BKR stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 30 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

How has BKR stock performed recently?

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.41. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.27 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.11, while it was recorded at 25.18 for the last single week of trading, and 29.30 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 56.40%.

Insider trade positions for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

There are presently around $26,785 million, or 94.75% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 120,131,578, which is approximately 3.124% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,909,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.92 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 15.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 129,451,651 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 123,330,783 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 751,516,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,004,299,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,717,362 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 7,864,118 shares during the same period.