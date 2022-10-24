Apple Inc. [AAPL] Revenue clocked in at $387.54 billion, down -17.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] closed the trading session at $147.27 on 10/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $142.649, while the highest price level was $147.8479. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Apple Unveils Completely Redesigned iPad in Four Vibrant Colors.

Featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the powerful A14 Bionic chip, advanced cameras, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, and more.

Apple® today introduced the new iPad® with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina® display. The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life.1 Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings even faster connections, and cellular models feature superfast 5G so users can stay connected on the go. Designed specifically for the new iPad, the all-new Magic Keyboard Folio™ features an incredible typing experience, a click-anywhere trackpad, and a versatile two-piece design. With iPadOS® 16 and support for Apple Pencil® (1st generation),2 iPad offers users more ways to be creative and productive. The new iPad is available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.06 percent and weekly performance of 6.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 81.05M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 85857369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $183.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $201 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $169 to $155, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on AAPL stock. On September 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 160 to 189.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.07, while it was recorded at 143.80 for the last single week of trading, and 157.31 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.78 and a Gross Margin at +41.78. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.88.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 56.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 147.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.39. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $614,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.93%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,385,694 million, or 59.70% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,277,319,054, which is approximately 0.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,028,688,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.49 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $131.78 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,795 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 205,773,484 shares. Additionally, 2,330 investors decreased positions by around 239,001,110 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 8,964,430,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,409,205,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,842,656 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 22,316,081 shares during the same period.