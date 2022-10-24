AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Is Currently 2.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] jumped around 0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.49 at the close of the session, up 2.20%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that INSPIRED BY A REMARKABLE TRUE STORY ‘5000 BLANKETS’ PREMIERES IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE FOR TWO NIGHTS ONLY DEC. 12-13.

A Struggling Family Meets Crisis with Compassion and Inspires an Entire City; Featuring Anna Camp and Rob Mayes.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is now -61.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMC Stock saw the intraday high of $6.57 and lowest of $6.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.23, which means current price is +17.00% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 49.90M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 14815846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $3.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.17. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -17.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.71, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 14.76 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $932 million, or 28.40% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,588,003, which is approximately 0.435% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,883,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.98 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $66.61 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -23.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 17,572,078 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 52,499,849 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 73,600,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,672,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,433,197 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,558,067 shares during the same period.