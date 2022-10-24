Ambev S.A. [ABEV] Stock trading around $2.94 per share: What’s Next?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] price surged by 3.89 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Ambev’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website.

To access the full document, please access the following link: click here.

A sum of 35935355 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 29.45M shares. Ambev S.A. shares reached a high of $2.94 and dropped to a low of $2.8217 until finishing in the latest session at $2.94.

The one-year ABEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.71. The average equity rating for ABEV stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $3 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3.50, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on ABEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABEV in the course of the last twelve months was 66.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by -1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambev S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +48.21. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.33.

Ambev S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ABEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to 9.10%.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] Insider Position Details

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 130,469,286 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 122,981,453 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 1,078,532,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,331,983,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,877,321 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 10,859,589 shares during the same period.