Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is -28.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] surged by $4.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $119.59 during the day while it closed the day at $119.32. The company report on October 21, 2022 that Hawaiian Airlines Announces Agreement with Amazon to Operate Freighter Aircraft.

To Host Investor Conference Call.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the “Company”), the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. (“Hawaiian”), today announced an agreement with Amazon.com, Inc. and its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: AMZN) (“Amazon”) to operate and maintain an initial fleet of 10 Airbus A330-300 freighters starting in the fall of 2023. Hawaiian will maintain and fly Amazon’s A330s under Hawaiian’s FAA air carrier certificate to move cargo between airports near the online retailer’s operations facilities. The initial 10 aircraft will enter into service in 2023 and 2024. The agreement also contemplates the ability to expand the fleet depending on Amazon’s future business needs.

Amazon.com Inc. stock has also gained 11.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMZN stock has declined by -1.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.34% and lost -28.43% year-on date.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1279.60 billion, with 10.18 billion shares outstanding and 9.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.69M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 55382999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $169.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $215 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $145, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.62. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.84 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.49, while it was recorded at 115.57 for the last single week of trading, and 133.27 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 33.25%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $710,363 million, or 59.70% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 689,093,882, which is approximately 1.44% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 587,459,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.1 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.99 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly -1.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,225 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 236,604,755 shares. Additionally, 1,725 investors decreased positions by around 320,900,784 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 5,395,922,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,953,427,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,966,578 shares, while 216 institutional investors sold positions of 38,530,063 shares during the same period.