Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] fell -40.81% so far this year. What now?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] loss -2.50% or -3.7 points to close at $144.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2326810 shares. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Zoetis Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has declared a dividend of $0.325 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, December 1, 2022, to all holders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $147.51, the shares rose to $148.22 and dropped to $144.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZTS points out that the company has recorded -21.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, ZTS reached to a volume of 2326810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $228.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $264, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 78.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ZTS stock

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.06 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.01, while it was recorded at 147.63 for the last single week of trading, and 176.51 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 10.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]

There are presently around $62,145 million, or 94.20% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,460,833, which is approximately 4.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,235,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.23 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.85 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 0.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 694 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 21,910,175 shares. Additionally, 787 investors decreased positions by around 20,299,539 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 388,066,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,276,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,258,638 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 2,620,976 shares during the same period.