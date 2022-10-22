The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Stock trading around $200.95 per share: What’s Next?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] price plunged by -3.06 percent to reach at -$6.34. The company report on October 6, 2022 that MAC Cosmetics Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month.

M·A·C Cosmetics

M·A·C Cosmetics was proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in partnership with The Estée Lauder Companies’ Hispanic Connections Employee Resource Group!.

A sum of 2867973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.35M shares. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $210.09 and dropped to a low of $200.73 until finishing in the latest session at $200.95.

The one-year EL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.85. The average equity rating for EL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $299.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EL shares from 355 to 374.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 7.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 63.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

EL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.77. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -15.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.27 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 241.87, while it was recorded at 209.15 for the last single week of trading, and 265.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

EL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 10.88%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,412 million, or 92.10% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,920,950, which is approximately 0.99% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,277,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 billion in EL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.97 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly -1.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 562 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 14,546,116 shares. Additionally, 540 investors decreased positions by around 11,352,099 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 180,184,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,082,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,901,469 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 1,230,420 shares during the same period.