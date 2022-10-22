PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD] is -35.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PaxMedica Inc. [NASDAQ: PXMD] traded at a high on 10/20/22, posting a 16.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.15. The company report on October 3, 2022 that PaxMedica Appoints Specialty Pharma Industry Leader Charles J. Casamento to Its Board of Directors.

Founder of several public life sciences companies including Questcor, Osteologix and Indevus, Casamento will serve as an Independent Director .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4521318 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PaxMedica Inc. stands at 22.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.31%.

The market cap for PXMD stock reached $36.29 million, with 11.78 million shares outstanding and 0.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, PXMD reached a trading volume of 4521318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has PXMD stock performed recently?

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.58.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading.

PaxMedica Inc. [PXMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PaxMedica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.