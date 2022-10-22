Morgan Stanley lifts Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] loss -0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $70.77 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2022 that New Cardinal Health research highlights rheumatologists’ increasing confidence in biosimilars.

Today, Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) released its third edition of Rheumatology Insights, a research report based on surveys with more than 100 rheumatologists nationwide that focuses on key trends impacting one of the fastest-growing areas of specialty medicine.

The research revealed that rheumatologists are both more familiar with biosimilars and more comfortable prescribing them than they were in 2020, just in time for a wave of new biosimilars anticipated to hit the market in 2023. Biosimilars are medications that are highly similar to Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved biologics, the fastest growing class of drugs in the U.S. They provide the same treatment benefits as their original biologics, called reference products, but are offered at lower costs and therefore expected to deliver meaningful cost savings to the healthcare system.

Cardinal Health Inc. represents 273.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.76 billion with the latest information. CAH stock price has been found in the range of $69.80 to $70.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 2688520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $70.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $68, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CAH stock

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.12 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.70, while it was recorded at 69.71 for the last single week of trading, and 58.83 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +3.44. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11.

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

There are presently around $16,738 million, or 92.30% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,604,357, which is approximately -0.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,783,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.44 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -6.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 23,229,774 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 22,050,575 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 191,230,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,510,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,702,462 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,042,705 shares during the same period.