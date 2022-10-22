General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $69

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] plunged by -$1.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $78.16 during the day while it closed the day at $76.67. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Old El PasoTM New Fiesta Twists Bring an Unexpected Twist to the Chip Aisle.

Olympic athlete Shaun White Partners with the Brand to Bring Even More Twists.

Old El Paso, the brand known for its full portfolio of Mexican meal solutions, is expanding to snack time with the launch of Old El Paso Fiesta Twists. These light and airy corn twists come in three delicious flavors true to the Tex-Mex inspired brand — Queso, Zesty Ranch and Cinnamon Churro — and deliver a satisfying crunch. The innovation marks Old El Paso’s entrance into the snack category and the chip aisle with new sweet and savory options for fans.

General Mills Inc. stock has also loss -2.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GIS stock has inclined by 4.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.75% and gained 13.79% year-on date.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $46.16 billion, with 600.20 million shares outstanding and 592.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 3002341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $77.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $63 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $66, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on GIS stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GIS shares from 57 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GIS stock trade performance evaluation

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.11, while it was recorded at 77.64 for the last single week of trading, and 71.64 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 5.43%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,789 million, or 78.70% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,457,105, which is approximately 6.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,264,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 billion in GIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.94 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 10.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 668 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 28,002,563 shares. Additionally, 662 investors decreased positions by around 28,704,681 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 397,040,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,747,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,985,498 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,271,113 shares during the same period.