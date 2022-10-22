American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] moved down -2.29: Why It’s Important

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] price plunged by -2.29 percent to reach at -$1.97. The company report on October 20, 2022 that AEP SCHEDULES LIVE WEBCAST OF QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has scheduled a quarterly earnings conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 27. The call will be broadcast live over the internet at http://www.aep.com/webcasts.

The webcast will include audio of the call as well as visuals of charts and graphics referred to by AEP management during the call.

A sum of 3165027 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.81M shares. American Electric Power Company Inc. shares reached a high of $86.29 and dropped to a low of $83.54 until finishing in the latest session at $83.93.

The one-year AEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.96. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $106.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $101, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -14.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.49, while it was recorded at 85.00 for the last single week of trading, and 95.77 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.16%.

There are presently around $32,241 million, or 75.60% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,828,465, which is approximately 3.198% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,350,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.44 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 4.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 651 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 26,138,903 shares. Additionally, 543 investors decreased positions by around 20,621,324 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 337,384,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,144,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,340,262 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 1,459,241 shares during the same period.