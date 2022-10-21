Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] Is Currently -4.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] loss -4.25% or -2.09 points to close at $47.13 with a heavy trading volume of 2301186 shares. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Scott McLean, President & COO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Monday, September 12 at 2:45 pm EDT. A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2021 annual net revenue of $2.9 billion and approximately $90 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

It opened the trading session at $49.18, the shares rose to $49.64 and dropped to $46.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZION points out that the company has recorded -24.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, ZION reached to a volume of 2301186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $62.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation National Association shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Zions Bancorporation National Association stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation National Association is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 10.77.

Trading performance analysis for ZION stock

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.80. With this latest performance, ZION shares dropped by -17.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.85, while it was recorded at 50.07 for the last single week of trading, and 59.23 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.92. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

There are presently around $5,836 million, or 83.00% of ZION stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,041,741, which is approximately 5.33% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,940,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.48 million in ZION stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $338.78 million in ZION stock with ownership of nearly -3.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

216 institutional holders increased their position in Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION] by around 11,131,683 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 11,988,648 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 100,703,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,824,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZION stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,343,423 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,087,809 shares during the same period.