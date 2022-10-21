why Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.37

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] price surged by 0.49 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Yum China Announces Disclosure under Hong Kong Stock Exchange Rules in Relation to a Possible Quarterly Dividend.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, “Yum China” or the “Company”) today announced, in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”) which require advance notice of board meetings at which a dividend is expected to be declared, that its board of directors (the “Board”) will consider the declaration and payment of a quarterly dividend (the “Dividend”). If the Board decides to proceed, the declaration will be adopted by Board resolution on or around November 2, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time) and will be promptly disclosed by the Company.

The Company makes available through the Investor Relations section of its internet website at http://ir.yumchina.com its filings with the HKEX as soon as reasonably practicable after electronically filing such material with the HKEX. These filings may also be obtained by visiting the HKEX’s website at http://www.hkex.com.hk.

A sum of 2502819 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.09M shares. Yum China Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $45.61 and dropped to a low of $44.94 until finishing in the latest session at $45.32.

The one-year YUMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.65. The average equity rating for YUMC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $54.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 612.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

YUMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.18, while it was recorded at 45.81 for the last single week of trading, and 45.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum China Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.55 and a Gross Margin at +13.83. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

YUMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 22.33%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,722 million, or 84.30% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 40,509,264, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,526,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $826.8 million in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 27,519,399 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 37,297,394 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 260,031,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,848,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,652,471 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 8,483,714 shares during the same period.