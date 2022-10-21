why PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $134.42

PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE: PPG] loss -5.43% on the last trading session, reaching $108.41 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2022 that PPG directors announce quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share.

The Board of Directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, payable Dec. 12 to shareholders of record Nov. 10.

This payment will mark 51 consecutive years of annual increases in the company’s dividend, and is the 497th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

PPG Industries Inc. represents 236.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.91 billion with the latest information. PPG stock price has been found in the range of $107.40 to $115.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, PPG reached a trading volume of 3326568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPG shares is $134.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for PPG Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for PPG Industries Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPG Industries Inc. is set at 4.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15.

Trading performance analysis for PPG stock

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, PPG shares dropped by -4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.15, while it was recorded at 112.69 for the last single week of trading, and 129.61 for the last 200 days.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +35.18. PPG Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94.

PPG Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG Industries Inc. go to 8.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]

There are presently around $20,708 million, or 82.50% of PPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,672,317, which is approximately -1.734% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,403,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in PPG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.88 billion in PPG stock with ownership of nearly 12.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPG Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE:PPG] by around 11,925,166 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 12,642,956 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 166,446,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,014,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPG stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 892,246 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,551,978 shares during the same period.