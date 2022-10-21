why Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.67

Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: LNT] slipped around -1.65 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $48.70 at the close of the session, down -3.28%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend.

Dividends on common stock have been paid for 308 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Alliant Energy Corporation stock is now -20.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LNT Stock saw the intraday high of $50.05 and lowest of $48.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.37, which means current price is +3.20% above from all time high which was touched on 04/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, LNT reached a trading volume of 2541362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNT shares is $62.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alliant Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Alliant Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on LNT stock. On May 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LNT shares from 57 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliant Energy Corporation is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has LNT stock performed recently?

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, LNT shares dropped by -19.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.24 for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.37, while it was recorded at 49.73 for the last single week of trading, and 59.40 for the last 200 days.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.67 and a Gross Margin at +24.50. Alliant Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.59.

Alliant Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliant Energy Corporation go to 5.80%.

Insider trade positions for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]

There are presently around $9,093 million, or 76.50% of LNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,638,690, which is approximately 1.961% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,656,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in LNT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $686.78 million in LNT stock with ownership of nearly 2.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alliant Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:LNT] by around 12,704,115 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 14,559,382 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 159,445,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,708,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNT stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,314,059 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 618,004 shares during the same period.