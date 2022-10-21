Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] Is Currently -4.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Whirlpool Corporation [NYSE: WHR] price plunged by -4.68 percent to reach at -$6.45. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Whirlpool Corporation Announces Q3 Results Impacted by Short Term Macro Headwinds And Provides Update on Portfolio Transformation; Business Well Positioned for Future.

Portfolio transformation advances with announced acquisition of InSinkErator and the completed divestiture of the Whirlpool Russia business.

Strategic review of EMEA nears conclusion with two potential strategic investors in final evaluation stage.

A sum of 2506143 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 780.62K shares. Whirlpool Corporation shares reached a high of $139.985 and dropped to a low of $130.52 until finishing in the latest session at $131.33.

The one-year WHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.73. The average equity rating for WHR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHR shares is $167.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Whirlpool Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $208 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Whirlpool Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $163 to $183, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on WHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whirlpool Corporation is set at 5.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for WHR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, WHR shares dropped by -7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.15 for Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.82, while it was recorded at 138.67 for the last single week of trading, and 175.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Whirlpool Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +20.13. Whirlpool Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.78.

Whirlpool Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

WHR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Whirlpool Corporation go to -6.55%.

Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,902 million, or 99.70% of WHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,941,261, which is approximately -2.668% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,081,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $667.29 million in WHR stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $642.9 million in WHR stock with ownership of nearly -1.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Whirlpool Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Whirlpool Corporation [NYSE:WHR] by around 2,691,558 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 6,895,993 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 42,967,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,555,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WHR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 805,430 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,706,991 shares during the same period.