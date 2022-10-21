Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] is -11.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE: WBS] gained 2.02% on the last trading session, reaching $49.53 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2022 that WEBSTER REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.31; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.46.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common shareholders of $229.8 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $93.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third quarter 2022 results include $36.8 million pre-tax, ($27.2 million after tax), or $0.15 per diluted share, of expenses related to the merger, strategic initiatives, and other charges. Excluding these expenses, earnings per diluted share would have been $1.46 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster Financial results only.

Webster Financial Corporation represents 175.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.75 billion with the latest information. WBS stock price has been found in the range of $48.01 to $51.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 900.03K shares, WBS reached a trading volume of 2614217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBS shares is $60.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Webster Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Webster Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $72, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on WBS stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WBS shares from 65 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Webster Financial Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.73.

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, WBS shares gained by 5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.50 for Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.51, while it was recorded at 48.83 for the last single week of trading, and 50.90 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.51. Webster Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Webster Financial Corporation go to 19.40%.

There are presently around $7,534 million, or 88.10% of WBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,563,600, which is approximately 0.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,323,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $858.05 million in WBS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $422.75 million in WBS stock with ownership of nearly -8.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Webster Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE:WBS] by around 8,791,274 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 10,262,216 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 133,065,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,118,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,273,351 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,768,272 shares during the same period.