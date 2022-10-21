Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Tapestry’s David L. Casey Named One of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America.

Congratulations to David L. Casey on being named one of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America! This well-deserved honor is a testament to David’s lasting impact in the EI&D space as well as his empathetic, action-focused approach to leadership. Well done, David!

A sum of 3425927 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.53M shares. Tapestry Inc. shares reached a high of $31.91 and dropped to a low of $30.355 until finishing in the latest session at $30.48.

The one-year TPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.43. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $45.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.13, while it was recorded at 30.80 for the last single week of trading, and 34.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tapestry Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 13.70%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,739 million, or 93.10% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,787,711, which is approximately -2.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14,717,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $448.6 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $446.61 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 23,150,155 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 33,711,896 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 164,220,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,082,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,284,818 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,575,184 shares during the same period.