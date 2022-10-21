Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.57 during the day while it closed the day at $16.05. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Increase in Monthly Distribution Beginning with November 2022 Distribution.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized an increase in the Company’s regular monthly cash distributions to $0.08 per common share, up from $0.07 per common share, and declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share for the month of November 2022. The distribution is payable on November 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2022. Based on the Company’s common stock closing price of $16.10 on October 19, 2022, the new annualized distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 6.0%.

“With continued recovery in our business and confidence in the strength of our portfolio, we are pleased to be in a position to increase the amount of our monthly dividend to $0.08 per share, beginning with our November payment,” commented Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality. “We remain confident in the resiliency of travel, the merits of our underlying strategy and our ability to continue to drive strong total returns for our shareholders over time.”.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock has also gained 4.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APLE stock has inclined by 1.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.78% and lost -0.62% year-on date.

The market cap for APLE stock reached $3.72 billion, with 229.00 million shares outstanding and 213.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, APLE reached a trading volume of 2463374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $20.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.22.

APLE stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, APLE shares gained by 6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.69, while it was recorded at 15.86 for the last single week of trading, and 16.40 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +14.48. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,031 million, or 85.10% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,215,910, which is approximately -3.134% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,782,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.5 million in APLE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $256.04 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly 4.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 17,617,422 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 18,481,031 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 152,749,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,847,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,910,026 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,838,802 shares during the same period.