Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Nucor Corporation [NUE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] surged by $3.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $126.4155 during the day while it closed the day at $124.92. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Nucor Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2022.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced quarterly consolidated net earnings of $1.69 billion, or $6.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $2.56 billion, or $9.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $2.13 billion, or $7.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

In the first nine months of 2022, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $6.35 billion, or $23.85 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net earnings of $4.58 billion, or $15.34 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021.

Nucor Corporation stock has also gained 0.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NUE stock has inclined by 4.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.86% and gained 9.43% year-on date.

The market cap for NUE stock reached $34.16 billion, with 263.22 million shares outstanding and 260.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, NUE reached a trading volume of 3323793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $129.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on NUE stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NUE shares from 105 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NUE stock trade performance evaluation

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 13.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.06, while it was recorded at 122.41 for the last single week of trading, and 127.37 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.62 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nucor Corporation [NUE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 40.37%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,651 million, or 83.00% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,026,448, which is approximately -3.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.98 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 13,683,433 shares. Additionally, 564 investors decreased positions by around 19,726,828 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 179,932,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,342,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,601,556 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 963,555 shares during the same period.