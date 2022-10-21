Wall Street Analyst Initiated UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. What else is Wall St. saying

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] gained 0.11% or 0.56 points to close at $520.88 with a heavy trading volume of 2390336 shares. The company report on October 20, 2022 that UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Florida Awarded NCQA Health Equity Accreditation.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) awarded UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Florida with its Health Equity Accreditation. This accreditation is awarded to organizations that lead the market in providing culturally and linguistically sensitive services, and work to reduce health care disparities.

NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of managed care plans, managed behavioral health care organizations, preferred provider organizations, new health plans, physician organizations, credentials verification organizations, disease management programs and other health-related programs.

The daily chart for UNH points out that the company has recorded -3.08% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, UNH reached to a volume of 2390336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $590.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $535, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 12.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 35.20.

Trading performance analysis for UNH stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 522.53, while it was recorded at 519.68 for the last single week of trading, and 504.48 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $429,606 million, or 90.20% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,117,875, which is approximately 1.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,709,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.35 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $25.95 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 2.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,338 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 33,870,552 shares. Additionally, 1,381 investors decreased positions by around 30,311,287 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 760,586,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 824,768,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,424,266 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 3,570,558 shares during the same period.