UDR Inc. [UDR] moved up 0.08: Why It’s Important

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] gained 0.08% or 0.03 points to close at $38.89 with a heavy trading volume of 2590241 shares. The company report on October 19, 2022 that UDR Publishes Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report; Achieves GRESB 5 Star Rating.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today the release of the Company’s fourth annual ESG Report, which can be accessed on the ESG section of the Company’s website at https://www.udr.com/esg/. The report summarizes the Company’s ESG achievements in calendar year 2021, exhibits the Company’s progress towards its ESG goals, and highlights the Company’s culture as well as support for its associates and residents.

Concurrently, the Company announced that it has earned a 5 Star designation from GRESB, the highest rating possible and recognition by GRESB for being an industry leader. This accomplishment resulted from UDR’s 2022 GRESB survey score of 87 (a one-point improvement versus the prior year survey) and a GRESB Public Disclosure rating of “A”, the fourth consecutive year UDR has achieved such a distinction.

It opened the trading session at $39.02, the shares rose to $39.52 and dropped to $38.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UDR points out that the company has recorded -34.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, UDR reached to a volume of 2590241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $52.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $48 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 48.49.

Trading performance analysis for UDR stock

UDR Inc. [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, UDR shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.48 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.95, while it was recorded at 38.96 for the last single week of trading, and 50.07 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.51 and a Gross Margin at +14.97. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47.

An analysis of insider ownership at UDR Inc. [UDR]

There are presently around $12,788 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,167,417, which is approximately 1.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 38,924,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.36 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly 0.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 25,891,858 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 14,780,570 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 288,142,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,814,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,669,697 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 8,412,708 shares during the same period.