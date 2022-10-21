Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] fell -20.57% so far this year. What now?

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ: TSCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.59%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Tractor Supply Company Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Net Sales Increased 8.4%; Comparable Store Sales Increased 5.7%.

Over the last 12 months, TSCO stock dropped by -6.31%. The one-year Tractor Supply Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.68. The average equity rating for TSCO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.49 billion, with 111.59 million shares outstanding and 110.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, TSCO stock reached a trading volume of 2506305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSCO shares is $235.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Tractor Supply Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $250 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Tractor Supply Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on TSCO stock. On January 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TSCO shares from 230 to 240.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tractor Supply Company is set at 6.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68.

TSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.59. With this latest performance, TSCO shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.10, while it was recorded at 197.82 for the last single week of trading, and 205.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tractor Supply Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.76 and a Gross Margin at +33.05. Tractor Supply Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71.

Tractor Supply Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TSCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tractor Supply Company go to 10.45%.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,862 million, or 86.70% of TSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,865,255, which is approximately 0.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,020,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in TSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $877.52 million in TSCO stock with ownership of nearly -4.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tractor Supply Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ:TSCO] by around 8,577,151 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 7,344,035 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 78,324,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,245,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSCO stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,224,931 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 687,082 shares during the same period.