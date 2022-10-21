Susquehanna lifts Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] slipped around -2.92 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $46.50 at the close of the session, down -5.91%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, has released its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The release is currently available on the Knight-Swift investor relations website: https://investor.knight-swift.com/ and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

The company will hold a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 PM EDT to further discuss its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dial in number for this conference call is +1 (888) 886-7786 (Conference ID: 53734203). Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the company’s investor relations website and will be available to download prior to the scheduled conference time. To view the presentation, please visit http://investor.knight-swift.com “Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Presentation.”.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock is now -23.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KNX Stock saw the intraday high of $48.495 and lowest of $45.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.29, which means current price is +9.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, KNX reached a trading volume of 7085820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $61.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $55 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on KNX stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KNX shares from 54 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has KNX stock performed recently?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, KNX shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.77, while it was recorded at 48.83 for the last single week of trading, and 50.96 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 7.51%.

Insider trade positions for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

There are presently around $6,831 million, or 94.60% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,638,235, which is approximately -0.042% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,525,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $675.45 million in KNX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $451.4 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly 18.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 13,792,806 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 11,440,482 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 121,675,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,909,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,151,419 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,812,855 shares during the same period.