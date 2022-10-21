Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] stock Initiated by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] gained 0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $53.03 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on October 26, 2022.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 6:00 a.m. Pacific / 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc represents 214.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.27 billion with the latest information. STX stock price has been found in the range of $52.7848 to $54.9486.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, STX reached a trading volume of 2688863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on STX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 103.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for STX stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.29 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.15, while it was recorded at 52.70 for the last single week of trading, and 82.65 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 445.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to 10.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]

There are presently around $9,324 million, or 87.40% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,654,076, which is approximately 0.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 14,358,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $761.41 million in STX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $722.26 million in STX stock with ownership of nearly -0.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 15,794,926 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 9,964,166 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 150,069,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,828,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,168,466 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,559,226 shares during the same period.