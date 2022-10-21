Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] moved up 14.65: Why It’s Important

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [NYSE: RBT] closed the trading session at $2.27 on 10/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.96, while the highest price level was $3.4199. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Rubicon Technologies Announces Leadership Transition.

Leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling appoints Phil Rodoni as CEO and Director.

Founding CEO, Nate Morris, to continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -77.19 percent and weekly performance of 60.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -77.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -77.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 252.84K shares, RBT reached to a volume of 18914261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBT shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on RBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubicon Technologies Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

RBT stock trade performance evaluation

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.99. With this latest performance, RBT shares dropped by -33.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.38% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.49 for Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.8200, while it was recorded at 1.6900 for the last single week of trading, and 8.4500 for the last 200 days.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBT stocks are: SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 2,724,974, which is approximately -3.565% of the company’s market cap and around 58.10% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 million in RBT stocks shares; and SHAOLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.2 million in RBT stock with ownership of nearly 31.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rubicon Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Rubicon Technologies Inc. [NYSE:RBT] by around 2,511,471 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,424,046 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 23,931,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,866,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,158,148 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 685,304 shares during the same period.