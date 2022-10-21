ROTH Capital slashes price target on Ring Energy Inc. [REI] – find out why.

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] closed the trading session at $2.89 on 10/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.87, while the highest price level was $3.14. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Ring Energy Provides Operational Update, Revised Fourth Quarter Guidance & Initial Outlook for 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.75 percent and weekly performance of 1.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, REI reached to a volume of 2633976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ring Energy Inc. [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

REI stock trade performance evaluation

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 3.28 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ring Energy Inc. [REI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $110 million, or 46.80% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,937,586, which is approximately 276.567% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,803,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.99 million in REI stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, currently with $6.81 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly 13.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 16,587,828 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 6,237,021 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 15,347,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,172,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,423,967 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,574,429 shares during the same period.