RingCentral Inc. [RNG] is -82.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] surged by $1.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $33.41 during the day while it closed the day at $33.05. The company report on October 19, 2022 that New Enterprise Communications Report Finds 90% of Business Leaders Prefer Phone Over Other Communication Tools.

95% of business decision makers say voice is important for customer engagement and revenue generation.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today released results of a new enterprise communications report that surveyed business leaders and technology decision makers on their current and anticipated phone and technology use. The research revealed telephony is as relevant as ever for businesses of all sizes–and is a strategic driver of customer experience and top-line revenue.

RingCentral Inc. stock has also loss -1.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RNG stock has declined by -40.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.51% and lost -82.36% year-on date.

The market cap for RNG stock reached $3.30 billion, with 95.13 million shares outstanding and 84.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, RNG reached a trading volume of 2237415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $87.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Buy rating on RNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RNG stock trade performance evaluation

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, RNG shares dropped by -23.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.63 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.02, while it was recorded at 33.12 for the last single week of trading, and 85.13 for the last 200 days.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.92 and a Gross Margin at +71.88. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.80.

RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RingCentral Inc. [RNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 32.98%.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,708 million, or 90.10% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 10,461,460, which is approximately -9.637% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,506,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.15 million in RNG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $210.69 million in RNG stock with ownership of nearly -27.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 16,792,615 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 14,922,526 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 50,235,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,951,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,482,247 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,089,053 shares during the same period.