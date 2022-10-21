Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] fell -51.63% so far this year. What now?

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.11%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Redwood Trust Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call.

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT; “Redwood” or the “Company”), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today provided preliminary results for certain financial measures for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and also announced the date for the Company’s third quarter 2022 financial results webcast and conference call.

The financial information set forth below is provided in light of recent market volatility and intended to provide shareholders with information on the resiliency and strength of Redwood’s balance sheet as we navigate through ongoing market conditions. These financial figures reflect the Company’s preliminary estimates with respect to such information, based on information currently available to management, and are subject to completion, including the completion of customary financial statement closing and review procedures as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, RWT stock dropped by -54.40%. The one-year Redwood Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.1. The average equity rating for RWT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $741.36 million, with 119.66 million shares outstanding and 115.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, RWT stock reached a trading volume of 2500795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWT shares is $9.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Redwood Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Redwood Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RWT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwood Trust Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

RWT Stock Performance Analysis:

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, RWT shares dropped by -9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 9.14 for the last 200 days.

RWT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redwood Trust Inc. go to 29.74%.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $540 million, or 74.70% of RWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,869,574, which is approximately 2.224% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,868,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.1 million in RWT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $27.3 million in RWT stock with ownership of nearly 3.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redwood Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT] by around 9,585,502 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 9,434,882 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 65,678,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,699,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,940,697 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,429,544 shares during the same period.